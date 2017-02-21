The Coleman Institute Announces New Affiliate in Seattle Washington

The Coleman Institute, a nationally recognized leader in opioid addiction treatment, is pleased to announce its partnership with Dr. Barbara Mendrey and the North Shore Family Practice near Seattle, Washington. As a new affiliate Dr. Mendrey and her team offer a full range of treatment services including accelerated detox, Naltrexone therapy and aftercare planning.

Established in 1998 in Richmond, VA, The Coleman Institute has developed a unique and customizable approach to assisting patients in overcoming their physical dependency on drugs and then accessing the long-term support resources needed to maintain their sobriety. Dr. Peter Coleman, through his own experiences, recognized that detoxification was a critical piece of this process. If not addressed with a medically competent methodology, the physical symptoms of withdrawal make successful completion challenging, if not impossible, for those struggling with addiction. Through The Coleman Institute, discomfort is minimized, and 98% of patients have successfully completed the detox process. The combination of detoxification and after-care support, including Naltrexone therapy, provides patients with a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan offering the real possibility of experiencing long-term sobriety.

Dr. Mendrey is thrilled to be onboard, noting, “Addiction treatment is a particularly fulfilling, if occasionally challenging, area of medicine. I am troubled by the growing need for these services, but experience the daily joys of watching my patients turn their lives around. The Coleman Institute offers an invaluable treatment modality, and we are proud to be an affiliate who will offer these life-saving services to patients in this area of the country.”

Dr. Mendrey completed medical school at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, OR, and her residency in San Bernardino, CA. She has practiced medicine in the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years, focusing on primary care. Dr. Mendrey’s recognition of the growing opiate crisis nationwide, with a particularly high incidence of use in the Seattle area, prompted the desire to expand evidence-based treatment services through her established medical practice.

Dr. Peter Coleman, founder and National Medical Director for The Coleman Institute remarked, “The Coleman Institute is delighted to have Dr. Mendrey and her staff as a part of our team. Our focus has always been to help patients get clean and stay clean through medically-supervised treatment services, and to offer those services to as many people as possible. Our partnership with Dr. Mendrey gives us the opportunity to expand our reach into an area experiencing a great need for addiction treatment services, and we hope to work with her to improve the lives of countless individuals in the coming years.”

Since1998, The Coleman Institute has helped thousands of patients detoxify and recover from the effects of heroin use and other narcotics such as OxyContin, Percocet and Vicodin. The Coleman Institute’s unique Accelerated Opiate Detoxification treatment enables over 98% of its patients to successfully complete their detox and begin Naltrexone therapy.

The Coleman Institute has eight offices nationwide (Richmond, Seattle, Metro Chicago, Phoenix Southern California, Northern California, Central Texas and Tampa Bay).