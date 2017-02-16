Victory Media Recognizes One Hundred Military Spouse Friendly Schools®

Military spouses are expert problem-solvers. They thrive under pressure, and are highly educated and mobile.

Victory Media, the ratings organization and publisher of Military Spouse Magazine and digital media, announced today its 2017 Military Spouse Friendly Schools® at militaryfriendly.com/2017-military-friendly-spouse-schools. The annual companion list to Military Friendly® Schools recognizes those higher education institutions that actively recruit and support spouses of active duty service members while acknowledging and supporting military spouse students through the unique challenges of military life.

This year’s list features 100 institutions across ten categories, demonstrating the growing success among all sizes and types of post-secondary schools for tapping into this talented group of men and women. Category winners are:



Community Colleges - Savannah Technical College

Graduate Schools - University of California Davis, Graduate School of Management

Non-traditional Institutions – MedCerts

Online Universities - Amridge University

Private Institutions with Fewer than 10,000 Enrolled Students - The College of Saint Rose

Private Institutions with More than 10,000 Enrolled Students - Regent University

Private Vocational Schools - Community Business College

Public Universities with Fewer than 10,000 Enrolled Students - University of North Alabama

Public Universities with More than 10,000 Enrolled Students - University of Central Missouri

Tier 1 Research institutions - The University of New Mexico, Main Campus

“Military spouses are expert problem-solvers. They thrive under pressure, and are highly educated and mobile,” said Daniel Nichols, Chief Product Officer at Victory Media’s Military Friendly® division. “Colleges and companies recognize these attributes and want to bring them on board. And, companies that employ both veterans and their spouses see even stronger retention and employee loyalty. Who better to train military spouses for successful careers than a Military Spouse Friendly School®?”

The latest Military Friendly® Schools survey included questions that not only evaluated whether a school’s admissions, retention, career counseling and mentoring programs are better for veterans, but also whether they address concerns of military spouses and families, including flexible learning options and degree continuation to accommodate deployments and relocation.

Colleges earning the Military Spouse Friendly School® designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey. The list of 2017 Military Spouse Friendly Schools® will be featured in the April issue of Military Spouse Magazine and on militaryfriendly.com.

