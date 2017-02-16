Cutting Edge Spinal Implants 888-378-2828 Inspired Spine's newly published minimally invasive fusion study showed excellent outcomes along with better safety and quicker procedures!

Inspired Spine announced that its study on minimally invasive direct lateral interbody fusion (MIS-DLIF) has been published and is available on PubMed. MIS-DLIF is a new single surgeon procedure that is shown to alleviate back pain in patients with degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis or severe disc herniation.

Inspired Spine's new method of minimally invasive direct lateral interbody fusion is proving to be a game changer for reducing back pain and producing better outcomes. Study concludes faster, more effective and safer spinal fusion procedure for severe spinal condition to reduce back pain.

The pilot study included nine participants and measured patient-reported pain, surgery time, duration of hospital stay and complications. The new MIS-DLIF is an advancement of the previously developed DLIF/XLIF procedure, which is completed within a fraction of the time and possesses the highest safety record.

Before surgery, patients reported an average of 9.3 out of 10 on sliding pain scale. At the first post-surgical follow-up, patients reported their pain was substantially reduced to 4.8 out of 10. Additional highlights of the study included: average surgery times were 44 minutes and 85 minutes for one and two segment procedures, respectively; and the average hospital stay was 0.3 days and 1.7 days for one and two segment procedures, with 4 of the 9 patients being discharged 2 to 4 hours after surgery.

These results indicate that MIS-DLIF may soon be routinely performed as an outpatient procedure. Also, these results are demonstrably favorable when compared to those of traditional surgical methods, where procedural durations are between 2 and 4 hours and blood loss is typically 7 to 10 times higher.

MIS-DLIF reduced the risk of complications in the study because its advanced minimally invasive technique substantially and reduced blood loss by eliminating the need for open surgery via the employment of real time biplanar fluoroscopy X-ray imaging.

MIS-DLIF is a Minnesota-born advancement in lumbar spinal disease management. Developed in Alexandria and Crookston Minnesota, it delivers the highest level of spine care to a rural population. This procedure has been demonstrated to be a game changer as an advanced minimally invasive spinal fusion alternative because, compared to open surgery, it substantially reduces recovery time. Early outcomes and a lack of complications demonstrate that MIS-DLIF is a promising procedure that has the potential to become the standard of care which could deliver billions of dollars in savings to the US healthcare system.

