Harris School Solutions Acquires Quintessential School Systems

Harris School Solutions (HSS), the premier provider of technology solutions for K-12 districts, charter schools, and continuing education programs across North America, announced the recent acquisition of Quintessential School Systems (QSS), a provider of administrative software and consulting services for those same educational markets.

By purchasing the San Carlos, California-based company, HSS looks not only to expand its line of high-quality software, hardware, and services, but also to increase its presence in California, thereby benefiting – while also expanding – its Financial Solutions business unit’s clientele in the region.

Said Scott Schollenberger, EVP of HSS' Financial Solutions unit, “We’re excited to bring QSS, its employees, its products, and its services into the Harris School Solutions family. Obviously, this is great news for us as a company in that we’re building a larger presence in California, but more importantly this really is going to make a positive difference for our clients. They’ll have access to even more great resources for their schools and programs.”

The QSS resources to which Schollenberger alluded include, most notably, QSS/OASIS, a complete administrative solution featuring a system of fully integrated modules ranging from General Ledger, Payroll and Fixed Assets to Inventory, Base Personnel, Position Control, and more.

Schollenberger pointed to both the current success and the future potential of QSS/OASIS in particular as a major factor behind the decision to make the purchase, saying, “QSS/OASIS is capable of going beyond single school districts; it actually can and already does support multi-district agencies, such as county offices of Education, and also community colleges. We see this product as a way to bolster what we offer now while opening even more doors for HSS in the future.”

Similarly, QSS expressed its excitement over joining with HSS. According to Duane Percox, COO of the company prior to its acquisition, “Harris School Solutions is an outstanding organization, not just because of its products and services, but also because of the people who offer them. The people within the company are the real deal, so I’m thrilled to be working with them. Together, we’re going to offer our same great products and services, but to many, many more schools across North America.”

About Harris School Solutions:

Founded in 1976, Harris School Solutions is a leading provider of diverse and pioneering software solutions for the K-12, Charter School, and Continuing Education markets, offering sophisticated technology, outstanding customer care, and market-driven products. Visit http://www.HarrisSchoolSolutions.com to find out more.

About QSS:

Quintessential School Systems was founded in 1990 by five partners who had already accumulated over 80 years of combined experience providing data processing solutions for public school districts. With a skilled staff focused on the public school market, QSS provides quality solutions for school-business computing needs.

Contact Information:

