MCG Health Releases 21st Edition Industry Leading Care Guidelines

MCG, a member of the Hearst Health network, is excited to announce the release of the 21st edition care guidelines that serve as the foundation for MCG’s informed care strategies. The updates include new guidelines, updated content, improved analytics, additional patient handouts, upgraded calculators, and more. MCG’s Indicia and Cite solutions, which deliver 21st edition content, have also been updated to version 9.0.

MCG reviews research and scholarly articles throughout the year. Through the last annual cycle MCG’s teams of physician and nurse editors reviewed an unprecedented 269,000 references, incorporating over 7600 new unique citations into the MCG care guidelines. The updates bring the new unique citations in MCG’s care guidelines to nearly 40,000.

To further support appropriate care decisions, the 21st edition care guidelines include 160 new care guidelines for Inpatient & Surgical Care, Behavioral Health Care, Ambulatory Care, Chronic Care, Transitions of Care, and Home Care/Recovery Facility Care. As part of the updates, a brand new Clinical Opiate Withdrawal Scale calculator has been added to the Behavioral Health Care guidelines to assist organizations dealing with the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Additionally, customers have access to almost 60 new patient handouts to support new Chronic Care diagnoses and 40 new handouts for Transitions of Care. Finally, with new, streamlined benchmark dashboards that are integrated directly into the MCG care guidelines, customers are able to contrast care delivery statistics by geographic region. By finding opportunities for improvement, these metrics can help providers and payers assess risk and adopt the most effective informed care strategies.

“Each year, MCG editors identify the most important clinical evidence and use it to refine and expand care guidance,” says Jon Shreve, President and CEO of MCG. “Evidence-based standards of medical necessity and best practice care are constantly evolving. Having the latest research and data at their fingertips helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move patients toward health.”

MCG continues to research the emerging needs of its customer and develop solutions to meet them. For more information about MCG’s informed care strategies visit http://www.mcg.com.

