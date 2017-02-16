Centric Software and Pespow S.p.A Announce Partnership

Pespow S.p.A Partners with Centric Software We wanted to find a PLM solution that we would be proud to share with our customers and Centric Software’s ‘single version of the truth’ ticked all the boxes.

Centric Software announces that Pespow, a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and creative partner to fashion brands from across the globe, has selected Centric’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric PLM will help support Pespow as well as its customers throughout the design, development and manufacturing process. Centric Software is the leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies.

Originally established in 1983 as “Pelle Sportswear”, an artisanal leather garment company, new ownership evolved the company’s strategy to marry their traditional artisanal methods with the innovation of materials, processes and techniques. For over 30 years, the company has operated internationally alongside the most important fashion brands, designing and producing innovative quality sportswear.

To ensure that the company’s goals of meeting their customers’ requirements were met, Pespow embarked on a rigorous and comprehensive PLM solution selection.

“We wanted a flexible, configurable and dependable tool to meet the needs of our customers,” explains Pierantonio Forato, Pespow CEO. “Most importantly, we wanted to find a PLM solution that we would be proud to share with our customers and Centric Software’s ‘single version of the truth’ ticked all the boxes.”

Following an all-encompassing search, Centric was selected on its ability to manage the complex and multi-faceted nature of Pespow’s customer partnerships and relationships.

“One of Pespow’s greatest assets is our ability to simultaneously manage many different types of collections, each with its own special characteristics in terms of sizes, variety, complexity, number of products, timelines and budgetary criteria. Centric PLM will allow us to offer a more distinctive service to our customers,” says Forato.

Centric PLM will also ensure that Pespow stays true to its promise of combining innovation and tradition while ensuring the delivery of quality and differentiated products in a cost-effective manner.

“Our goal is to work alongside our customers to design and manufacture products capable that represent and enhance the specific identity of each brand. Centric PLM will allow us to seamlessly blend tradition and innovation,” concluded Forato.

“Pespow is a unique combination of tradition, passion and innovation. This is a mindset we admire and we look forward to a very successful partnership with Pespow for many years to come,” Chris Groves, Centric Software CEO.

Pespow S.p.A. (http://www.pespow.com)

“Pelle Sportswear” was originally founded in 1983 by an artisanal leather garment company. New ownership not only changed the company name, but also transformed the direction of the business. No longer a family’s vocation to research activities, Pespow began a journey into the world of textile apparel and the innovation of materials, processes and techniques. Today, Pespow collaborates with fashion brands from across the globe in the designing and production of quality sportswear.

Centric Software, Inc. (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016. Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

