VisualVault, a Business Process Automation (BPA)/ Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software company, introduces iForms, a SaaS-based, document onboarding, workflow automation solution for Human Resources. This solution compliments existing HRIS systems and enhances document and data processes common to talent management without the time and expense historically associated with upgrading core systems. iForms enables HR groups to migrate slow MS Word and PDF-driven processes to highly efficient automated digital processes. These processes, such as on-boarding, change of status requests, application and performance management, become far more efficient and result in substantial savings.

“A superior employee experience, from the moment an employee connects with an organization, communicates volumes about the value a company places on its people,” commented Steve Leichtman, CEO for VisualVault. “Improving core HR management processes quickly and cost-effectively, with iForms, is a game-changer for companies seeking to secure and retain talent in today’s competitive market.”

VisualVault’s, SaaS based iForms technology enables Human Resource departments to gather and present information in a manner that is most relevant (contextual presentation) to each employee. iForms have the ability to support business logic down to the field level on each document. For example, on a Change of Status iForm, how an employee answers a question will determine fields that are required and shown to them, simplifying the process and eliminating potential errors or omissions. Additionally, VisualVault’s robust business process automation and ECM platform can be leveraged to meet key governance and compliance regulations.

“This easy to deploy, and flexible cloud-based solution is designed to scale for enterprise systems and integrate with core HRIS systems to insure data and process integrity,” stated Leichtman. “By automating these processes, HR departments set a positive tone -- from the first touch of recruitment throughout their career, efficiently and at a low operational cost.”

About VisualVault

Founded in 2009, VisualVault is a private, Arizona-based, Business Process Automation (BPA)/Enterprise Content Management (ECM) company specializing in the automation of data and document intensive processes at an enterprise level. The VisualVault® platform is a cloud-based application that includes Intelligent Forms (i-Forms) which automate and validate both structured and unstructured data. These i-Forms streamline manual data entry and routing processes to boost overall productivity and accelerate business results.

VisualVault enables its clients to search and present content in a contextual manner configured for their specific business requirements, improving adoption through flexibility and ease of use. VisualVault's integrated platform standardizes user data so it may be accessed, viewed and used across an enterprise providing users with live dashboards for end-to-end reporting, analysis and decision making. VisualVault’s mission is transforming our client’s processes quickly and cost-effectively, without replacing expensive core legacy systems, by streamlining their data and document intensive processes with our uniquely configured software that is delivered as a service.

