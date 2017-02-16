Crowley Relocates Government Services Office in Washington, D.C.

The move of Crowley’s D.C office is a clear indication of our commitment to provide the highest, most responsive service to our customers in the government sector.

To better serve its government customers, such as the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) and Naval Sea Systems Command, Crowley Maritime Corp. has moved its Washington, D.C., office to 100 M Street - adjacent to MARAD and the Navy Yard in the southeastern quadrant of the nation’s capital.

This new location puts Crowley closer to its clients in the District of Columbia while maintaining close proximity to Congressional offices. It enables more networking with potential teaming partners, a distinction that’s important when pursuing large, complex government opportunities.

“The move of Crowley’s D.C office is a clear indication of our commitment to provide the highest, most responsive service to our customers in the government sector,” said Mike Roberts, senior vice president and general counsel. “We want to be both flexible and accessible to our local customers when they need us.”

For more than a century, Crowley has provided a portfolio of services to support the U.S. government both domestically and abroad. The team is led by industry and military veterans who leverage the expertise, scale and scope of the company’s commercial business to offer best-in-class services to government customers. Marine services include vessel management solutions; naval architecture and marine engineering; project management; specialized towing operations; and specialty cargo moves. Crowley Logistics provides a broad scope of trucking, warehousing, LTL and third-party logistics services domestically and abroad, while Crowley Fuels provides high-value petroleum and LNG distribution services in Alaska. The combined organization draws from the full menu of Crowley resources to provide signature emergency response and expeditionary logistics services – such as in Haiti (2010), West Africa (2014), and in other emergencies. For more information, visit crowley.com.