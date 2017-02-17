Blink, a User Experience research, design and development firm specializing in complex digital products, signed a ten year lease today to take over the entire 6th floor of the Waterfront Building, located on Western Avenue near the Bainbridge Ferry terminal.

Blink has been a tenant of this building for the last 6 years, occupying about 1/3 of the 8th floor and in recent years also leases 3,750 square feet on the 9th floor. Blink also currently leases space on 4th avenue in the Fourth and Blanchard Building for their focus suite and participant recruiting business, Northwest Insights.

The new space on the 6th floor will bring all these spaces together with a completely custom, new space design that will accommodate roughly 150 people, which Blink expects to reach by mid-2019. Currently Blink has approximately 70 employees, all based in Seattle. Blink hired architects Marvin Yamaguchi and Christine Chaney to design the space and construction will start in July of this year with occupancy in January 2018.

Blink’s new office space will be designed to meet employee and client needs and foster productivity for different working styles and phases of a project. The space will include unique community and working spaces such as a large kitchen, a café, library, fitness area, team rooms, meeting rooms, town hall area, several usability labs and a complete focus group suite.

“We are excited to build a space with growth and employee productivity in mind. We want to create a community environment that people want to come and work in, rather than work from home or a coffee shop. Depending on a project stage, a personality type or mood a person is in, they will be able to find an space in the office that suits their needs at that time.” - Karen Clark Cole, Blink CEO

The space will also take advantage of the breathtaking waterfront views with natural light flowing through the entire floor. The building is easily accessed through various modes of public transportation, which is important for Blink’s many transit riders, as well as clients and usability study participants. The building also has locker rooms and showers for Blink’s year-round bike commuters and lunch time runners.