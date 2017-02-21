Riverbend Growth Partners Launches Riverbend Solutions Group

Riverbend Growth Partners, a leading middle market Performance Improvement advisory firm, today announced the formation of Riverbend Solutions Group (“RSG”); a multi-disciplined firm established to provide comprehensive solutions for complex middle market operational and financial problems. With the launch of RSG, middle market businesses now have one source of trusted expertise to address these issues. “Riverbend Solutions Group provides a uniquely integrated and cost effective offering that, until today, has not been available in this market,” according to Don Osvog, RSG’s Chairman. RSG delivers results through four practice areas: Performance Improvement, Distressed Investment Banking, Crisis Management, and Special Situation Investing. RSG’s leadership has extensive experience guiding, advising or investing in over 250 businesses, across virtually every industry sector, through difficult and challenging times.

Ken Farrell and Don Osvog are the Managing Directors leading RSG’s Performance Improvement practice, with a proven track record of improving operational and financial performance, accelerating growth and maximizing enterprise value. Both Ken and Don have broad industry knowledge, extensive senior leadership and consulting experience for businesses ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 enterprises. Over their careers, they have sat in all C-level “seats” with full P&L responsibility across a wide range of industries. This experience formed the basis of RSG’s proprietary methodology for driving profitability and growth.

John O’Neill, Managing Director, leads RSG’s Distressed Investment Banking practice providing corporate finance and investment banking advisory services, including financial restructuring and difficult capital raises in the middle market. John’s background includes middle market, commercial and investment banking with a focus on private equity, distressed and special situations. He has previously worked at a number of national distressed investment banks prior to joining RSG.

Tim Hassenger, Managing Director, leads RSG’s Crisis Management practice providing experienced interim executive leadership to meet the extraordinary challenges of businesses encountering financial and/or operational crisis. Tim has served in a variety of C-level positions with broad industry experience, enabling him to successfully develop and execute financial and operational restructuring plans. Prior to joining RSG, Tim was with SierraConstellation Partners, Nightingale & Associates, LLC, and Buccino & Associates, Inc.

Brian Kowalchyk, Managing Director, leads RSG’s Special Situation Investing platform focused on the sourcing, structuring and funding of the firm's direct investments. Prior to joining RSG, Brian had a long-tenure as a Principal with a 20+ year-old distressed investing firm leading its sourcing, marketing and investing activities. Previously, he was a Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager with a Dallas-based hedge fund focused on small-cap equities. Earlier in his career, he served as a Senior Analyst with a regional brokerage firm where he specialized in middle market equity valuations.

Kevin Dahlberg, Managing Director, leads Business Development for RSG. Kevin is a senior executive, investor, and entrepreneur with experience in the finance, oil and gas, and real estate sectors. He has served in various leadership roles with Insurance Services, Hillwood Investments, Archon Financial, Lone Star Opportunity Fund, Key Corp/Key Bank, the FSLIC/FDIC and Fidelity Investments.

About Riverbend Solutions Group:

RSG solves the most difficult challenges middle market businesses face including growth related issues, financial/operational under-performance, distress and bankruptcy. RSG is industry agnostic and provides customized solutions to middle market business owners, lenders and investors to solve their complex problems. RSG provides seamless management of the entire life cycle of companies facing “special situations” with depth and breadth of business and advisory expertise in the following areas: Performance Improvement, Distressed Investment Banking, Crisis Management, and Special Situation Investing.

To learn more about Riverbend Solutions Group, please visit http://www.riverbendsolutionsgroup.com or contact Kevin Dahlberg at (972) 672-8112 or kdahlberg(at)riverbendsolutionsgroup(dot)com