Center For Discovery, a national leader in eating disorder treatment, is pleased to announce an open house event at its newest eating disorder program in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta facility provides residential treatment for adolescents, both males and females with eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. The Open House will be held on Thursday, February 23rd from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to expand our eating disorder treatment program into the Atlanta area,” said Mark Hobbins, President and COO of Center For Discovery. “Expanding our specialized eating disorder treatment program in the Southeast is an integral part of our mission. As we work to minimize the time and distance families are required to travel to treatment, it allows families to participate in treatment more closely and more frequently. More accessible treatment enables families to more easily support their loved ones throughout the entire recovery process.”

Center For Discovery provides eating disorder treatment through an exclusive, family-systems process pioneered and successfully practiced by Center For Discovery for the last 20 years. Center For Discovery provides a safe, secure, and comfortable environment where individuals can identify and resolve serious emotional and psychological issues that have prevented them from effectively managing life experiences.

About Center For Discovery

Center For Discovery is a national leader in eating disorder treatment and operates more eating disorder programs across the United States than any behavioral health provider. All of Center For Discovery’s programs are accredited by the Joint Commission and include intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and residential treatment facilities. For two decades, Center For Discovery has provided clinically sophisticated eating disorder, mental health, and substance abuse treatment to help clients and their families heal from the often devastating effects of various illnesses. For more information about the Atlanta program, visit http://www.CenterForDiscoveryAtlanta.com. For more information about the Open House, contact clinicaloutreachteam(at)centerfordiscovery(dot)com.

