Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is the world’s leading supplier of instrument panels and cockpit systems, door panels, floor consoles and overhead consoles. Due to company’s restructuring, Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors is closing their plant in Ontario - Canada, and Machinery Network Auctions Inc. (MNA) will be holding a Public Onsite and Online Auction of Late Model Well Maintained Injection Molding and Presses. In conjunction with Hilco Industrial.

The Live Onsite and Online Auction will start closing on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at 10:00am Eastern Standard Time and the asset location is at: 185 William Smith Dr., Whitby, Ontario L1N 0A3. All machines can be inspected on Monday, March 6th, 2017 EST.

This Plant Closure Auction is part of the consolidation for the benefit of Yanfeng and will feature great quality machines like (14) Plastic Injection Molders Including: Mitsubishi, Toshiba Electric and Van Dorn up to 1000-Ton Capacity as New as 2004 | Auxiliary Equipment Including: (15) Mold Temperature Controllers, Chillers, Conair Dryers | (11) Yushin, ABB and Fanuc Robots | Thermoforming and Foaming Lines as New as 2005, Hydraulic Presses | Tool Room Grinders, Mills, Saws, Plasma Cutters, Welders | Air Compressors Up to 150 HP | CAT Generator Set | Huge Selection of New and Used Parts Such as 400 HP Motor, Allen Bradley Controls and Parts, Banner Light Curtains, Heater Bands & Much More. (MNA Details)

Since 1987 Machinery Network Auctions has been an active auction partner with almost all of the nationally renowned auctioneers in the USA, Canada and Mexico. With combined 89 years of experience and over 1000 machinery auctions and transactions to their credit, Machinery Network Auctions is your premiere source for Industrial Machinery Auctions and the company is uniquely qualified to offer its clients a wide array of auction and liquidation services. Gary Treisman, the President/CEO, and expert team have managed, appraised and sold over $1 Billion worth of machinery and related industrial assets.

For further information or queries about how to register for this auction, visit our website at http://www.machinerynetworkauctions.com or contact us Toll Free (888) 998-4400, Fax (818) 788-2470 or via email : info(at)machinerynetworkauctions(dot)com