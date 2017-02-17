Healthy Vision Association Partners with 1Touch Project for the Blind

1Touch Project for the blind and the Healthy Vision Association entered into a corporate partnership for 2017. Healthy Vision Association, said: “Our Executive Board was extremely impressed in your cause and believe that your efforts are a wonderful opportunity to assist with the independence and self-confidence of the blind and visually impaired”.

Stephen Nicholls, Executive Director of the 1Touch Project, said: “It is a tremendous honor to be working with the Healthy Vision Association. This partnership will enable us to reach more people, improve more lives, and give a greater sense of security and well being to a well deserving population. We look forward to building our partnership in the years ahead”. Healthy Vision Association said: “We look forward to working with you and we hope to have a long and successful corporate partnership.

1Touch Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide ongoing self-development and rehabilitation courses through adapted self-defense training specifically for people who are visually impaired, wounded veterans, and members of society requiring physically adaptive activities. 1Touch is a professional “train the trainers” program designed to reach people who are blind in all communities across the United States. 1Touch has accreditations, state agency recommendations, and a seven-year history of working with people who are blind. 1Touch increases independence, self-confidence, safety and overall quality of life for people with disabilities. 1Touch provides ongoing classes, workshops, coaching certification courses and presentations nationally.

You can find out more about the 1Touch Project at http://www.1touchproject.com and the Healthy http://www.healthyvisionassociation.com. Or contact Stephen Nicholls Executive Director of the 1Touch Project at 650-924-5223 or info(at)1touchproject(dot)com