Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be a daunting task for women service members. From the time a woman veteran is discharged, she is preparing and planning for an unknown and inexperienced transition. Her priority shifts from a military focused mindset to securing a new permanent living situation, registering children for new schools and securing employment – employment being the glue that binds the transition process. Unfortunately, many women veterans have a difficult time finding employment after exiting the military; to this end, many are becoming homeless with their children. In fact, women veterans are the fastest growing segment within the homeless population.

Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) is working with Amazon to optimize the use of their Women Veterans Transition Space (WVTS) program. The WVTS program is designed to address the workforce and career readiness needs of women who transition out of the military. This new relationship will provide virtual career development sessions and in-person career workshops, and hiring events. Women Veterans Transition Space attendees will have the opportunity to have their resumes reviewed and revised, participate in mock interviews, learn about the corporate culture and employment opportunities available at Amazon. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact and network with women veterans employed by Amazon.

Amazon already employs over 10,000 military veterans, and last year pledged to hire and train an additional 25,000 veterans and military spouses over the next five years. In addition, the company committed to training 10,000 active duty service members, veterans and military spouses not employed by Amazon in cloud computing through AWS Educate.

It is crucial that women veterans receive the support that they need and deserve to make a smooth transition from active duty to the civilian workforce.

“There is no better time than the present to support military women as they transition out of the military through solid workforce development and sustainable career opportunities. I applaud Amazon for leading the way in the area of women veterans’ employment and I hope more corporations will do the same,” said Ginger Miller, Founder and CEO of Women Veterans Interactive.

Registration for the first virtual information session opens today, February 16, 2017. Interested candidates can register htpp://wvtsamazoncareers.eventbrite.com to receive more information. The first session is scheduled for February 21, 2017.

About Women Veterans Interactive

Women Veterans Interactive is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving and supporting women veterans and their families through Advocacy, Empowerment, Interaction, Outreach and Unification.

Recognized as experts on Women Veterans issues, our aim is to eradicate homelessness; improve healthcare and education delivery; and develop a network where there is a free exchange of experiences and solutions that will empower and assist women veterans in living full productive lives beyond their military service. Since inception in 2011, Women Veterans Interactive has supported over 1500 women veterans and remains actively engaged in meeting women veterans at their points of need. For more information, visit WVI at http://womenveteransinteractive.org.