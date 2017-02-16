HR Open Standards to Host 2017 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado

HR Open Standards Consortium, the only global network of HR technology professionals committed to leading the ongoing development of global HR interoperability standards, will host a 2017 annual meeting in Denver, CO.

HR Open Standards will host their annual meeting in Denver, Colo., at the historic Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, March 9-10, 2017. The conference will highlight HR technology trends in 2017 and showcase the consortium's HR data exchange standards through real-world case studies and active development workgroups. The HR Open annual conference brings together technology providers, HR professionals, and global standards advocates to promote awareness and industry-wide adoption of the consortium's data standards.

Keynote and session highlights include:



The Internet of Things (IoT) on the Horizon of HR with Matthew Bailey, President of Powering IoT and 2015 World Technology Award Nominee

The Common Sense Leader in an Agile World with Martin VanDerSchouw, President & CEO of Looking Glass Development

Artificial Intelligence: Make Humans Super...Not Making Super Humans, Meredith H. Bishop, Accenture Sr. HR Business Partner in Artificial Intelligence and Ecosystems

Attendees can expect to learn from the HR industry's top business innovators, network with business and technology partners, gain practical knowledge of HR integrations, resolve integrations challenges, and build industry standards in active workgroup projects.

View the full meeting agenda on the HR Open Standards 2017 Annual Meeting event page. Registration is open through March 6, 2017, and spaces are limited. Registration for the meeting is available on the HR Open Standards 2017 Annual Meeting event page.

Up to 9 professional development units (PDUs) are available to empower attendees with Project Management Institute (PMI) qualifications to keep their certified competencies relevant.

The HR Open Standards 2017 Annual Meeting is sponsored by ADP and Milch & Zucker.

About HR Open Standards

Founded in 1999 as the HR-XML Consortium, HR Open Standards is dedicated to the development and promotion of common specifications that simplify human resources-related data exchanges.

By championing innovation and collaboration through global partnerships, HR Open Standards leads standards development projects to save HR professionals time and money by providing employers, government agencies, and software and service providers with free, flexible, and comprehensive global HR interoperability standards. For more information, visit http://www.HROpenStandards.org.

