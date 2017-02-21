Fetch! Pet Care® Names James Mowery President

His accomplishments align perfectly with what is needed to fuel the next stage of growth for Fetch! Pet Care

Fetch! Pet Care, Inc., franchisor of the nation’s largest provider of professional dog walking and pet sitting services, today announced James Mowery will assume responsibility for system-wide growth and maximizing franchisee performance throughout the franchise system as President.

“James has been a key part of our success and we are thrilled to promote him to President,” said Fetch! Pet Care’s Chairman Harry Loyle. “His accomplishments in strategic planning, integrating teams, implementing innovative technology as well as a keen eye toward process improvement align perfectly with what is needed to fuel the next stage of growth for Fetch! Pet Care.”

Prior to joining Fetch! Pet Care in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mowery served as President of a nationwide tax franchise, from 2008 to 2010 and Chief Operating Officer & Chief Information Officer from 2006 to 2008 as well as Director of Information Technology and Process Improvement for a health services company from 2012 to 2014. Mr. Mowery founded The Biome Coach in 2010 and continues to provide coaching and consulting services to small and medium business owners. He and his wife, Lynne, were Pet Butler franchisees in the Greater Dayton region from 2007 to 2016.

Mr. Mowery is active in the International Franchise Association and earned the Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) designation in 2007. He currently serves as a member of the Institute of Certified Franchise Executive Board of Governors to enhance and promote the highest levels of quality training and education in the franchise industry. He is a Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (CLSSBB) and a Certified ScrumMaster (CSM). Mr. Mowery received his MBA from Baker College Center for Graduate Studies and BS from the University of Dayton.

Concurrent to Mowery’s appointment as President, Paul Mann, the Founder of Fetch! Pet Care, will assume responsibility for developing marketing strategy, assisting franchisees implement local territory marketing initiatives, developing national campaigns and partnerships as well as franchise development activities to drive brand and unit growth as Chief Marketing Officer.

