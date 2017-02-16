We saw a great deal of value in this partnership and look forward to building new relationships, exchanging ideas, and learning from other manufacturers in the industry.

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is proud to announce that Southwire Company, LLC has joined their organization as an Innovator Sponsor for 2017.

Founded in Carrollton, GA in 1950, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. The company operates 32 manufacturing plants, 10 distribution facilities and multiple sales offices across the globe. In Georgia, Southwire operates in the cities of Carrollton, Douglas and Villa Rica.

“We were introduced to the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance in the Fall of 2016 at the annual summit, where Kathleen Edge, our Executive VP of Human Resources was the keynote speaker,” said Ashley Bush, Southwire’s director of media and community relations. “We were instantly welcomed into the GMA family by Jason Moss, CEO, and his leadership team. We saw a great deal of value in this partnership and look forward to building new relationships, exchanging ideas, and learning from other manufacturers in the industry.”

With a common dedication to the education and development of Georgia businesses, Southwire and GMA collaborated at the end of 2016 to host a tour at the company’s Carrollton campus. Southwire leaders hope that its partnership with the alliance will cultivate similar opportunities in 2017. The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance is planning another tour of one of their facilities this year.

“We are honored that Southwire has joined our association of manufacturing professionals,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. “They are a leader in technology, products and innovation and we are excited about their community involvement and their vision for a sustainable future.”

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance:

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance is a professional organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please visit http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com