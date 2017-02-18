Black Diamond High School Recognized as Model Continuation High School

Black Diamond High School “Black Diamond High School has such a committed, talented, student-centered staff and strong sense of community,” said Dr. Janet Schulze, Superintendent, Pittsburg Unified School District.

Pittsburg Unified School District has received notification from the California Department of Education (CDE) congratulating Black Diamond High School for being among the top 35 newly designated Model Continuation High Schools for 2017. According to the CDE, schools on this distinguished list must operate innovative academic programs that help at-risk students for the 21st century careers and college.

“Black Diamond High School has such a committed, talented, student-centered staff and strong sense of community,” said Dr. Janet Schulze, Superintendent, Pittsburg Unified School District. “I am proud of the students and the entire school community for receiving this recognition from the State and for the work they do every day.”

Black Diamond High is the alternative high school in Pittsburg Unified School District. It serves students 16 -18 years of age who are behind in credits. The program delivers a standards-based education, using the same instruction materials used at Pittsburg High School. However, class sizes are smaller, with no more than 20 students per class. The school has focused on implementing a comprehensive Restorative Justice program, as well as cross content instruction and collaborative programs with Los Medanos Community College.

“This was truly a collaborative effort and a testament to the hard work of the staff and students here at Black Diamond High School,” said Brian Wilson, Black Diamond High School Principal. “The teachers, counselors, support staff, service providers, students and parents, all contribute on a daily basis to make the school a welcoming and academically challenging environment for students. This honor belongs to the whole community here at Black Diamond High School.”

Black Diamond’s Model Continuation High School status will be recognized for three years. The school will also be honored in Fresno at the 2017 CCEA State Conference in April.

###

About Pittsburg Unified School District

Awarded the College Board’s Gaston Caperton Opportunity Honor Roll award in 2016 for expanding access to college, Pittsburg Unified School District (PUSD) is one of 130 school districts across the nation recognized for creating opportunities for traditionally underrepresented students. PUSD is a K-12 district serving the community of Pittsburg, California. Founded in 1933, the school system is committed to providing an excellent opportunity for all students to learn. Comprised of eight elementary schools, three junior high schools, one comprehensive high school, one alternative education high school, an adult school, independent study options, and a preschool program, the school district serves more than 11,000 students. PUSD is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, fifty minutes outside of downtown San Francisco.