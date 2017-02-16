PowerTest 2017, the industry’s premier electrical maintenance and safety event, features a Trade Show of more than 85 exhibits with complimentary registration to all conference attendees as well as to other industry professionals who are engaged in the installation and maintenance of electrical power systems. Sponsored by NETA — the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, the PowerTest Trade Show is open Tuesday, February 28, 2017, from noon to 5:30 PM and is part of the week-long PowerTest conference from February 27–March 3, 2017, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California.

Opening the Trade Show to conference registrants and non-registrants alike will provide more industry professionals with access to the latest technologies and services available to those responsible for the maintenance and safety of electrical power systems. Over 1,000 participants will convene for PowerTest 2017, North America’s largest gathering of professionals involved in the specifying, maintenance, and testing of electrical power systems.

The Trade Show delivers the latest in product innovations and high-demand services, access to service providers who specialize in electrical testing and maintenance problem-solving, and the opportunity to network with industry leaders and colleagues.

The Trade Show also includes 12 presentations from subject matter experts on the PowerTest Spotlight Stage, representing a unique opportunity to receive cutting-edge technological developments, trends, and best practices. Trade Show attendees enjoy a complimentary lunch and engage with top-tier electrical power vendors who share a mission for delivering safety- and reliability-based solutions to everyday challenges. New product features include:



AVO Training introduces its new AVO Cable U courses and cable field lab, helping to make the study of electrical cable a lot smarter.

Doble Engineering Company offers a look at the new technological advancements that can help reduce risks associated with off-line electrical testing. Discussion includes dual high-voltage leads, eyehooks on leads, an emergency stop button, and test enable/safety switches.

Electro Rent Corporation announces details on expanded services in its Houston and Los Angeles stocking centers.

OMICRON electronics Corp. USA showcases a new dedicated power transformer test system with capabilities to perform turns-ratio (TTR), leakage reactance (short-circuit impedance), dc winding resistance, and core demagnetization diagnostic tests.

Weidmann Electrical Technology Inc. spotlights the InsuLogix® VAULT, one of the most advanced and secure solutions for transformers against the threat of cyber attack.

Registration for the PowerTest Trade Show and Spotlight Stage Presentations is free. For more information, visit http://www.powertest.org or contact the NETA office at 888-300-6382.

For a full schedule of this five-day conference and registration discount opportunities, download the PowerTest 2017 Conference Brochure.

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.