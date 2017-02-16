We are honored to be recognized and will continue to work hard to match job seekers with employers.

Express Employment Professionals announced today that the company has won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Talent Award for providing superior service to job seekers.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Talent winners are proven industry leaders in service quality, based completely on the ratings given to them by the permanent and temporary employees they’ve helped find jobs.

On average, talent of winning agencies are 3.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the service provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Award winners make up less than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada that earned the Best of Staffing Talent Award for service excellence.

Focused on helping connect people with the right jobs to further their career, Express Employment Professionals received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 71 percent of their placed job candidates, higher than the industry’s average of 47 percent.

Express is committed to the vision of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With its international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Express has franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

Express focuses on a wide range of positions, including professional, commercial and administrative. Franchised locations offer a full range of employment solutions, including evaluation hire, temporary staffing, professional search and human resources.

“At Express, we provide hope to so many individuals through a job,” said Bob Funk, CEO and chairman of the board for Express Employment Professionals. “In providing that hope, we work hard to offer outstanding service to job seekers and associates. We are honored to be recognized and will continue to work hard to match job seekers with employers.”

"Staffing firms give top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Eric Gregg, Inavero's CEO.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing Talent Award

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award Talent Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

