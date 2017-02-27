DCS1000T-1- (20, 6.25) - (20, 6.25) - (24, 16.7) is an AC-DC switch mode unit, reconfigured to support USN shipboard gun control systems. Also provides many benefits for ground and airborne systems. We are proud of our ability to turn the DCS1000T Series Power Supply into P/N 94039-1 to meet very special USN requirements. Past News Releases RSS Behlman Introduces Two New VPXtra™...

Behlman Electronics Inc., is known for providing extra-value COTS power products for mission-critical shipboard applications, as well as for military and commercial airborne, land and mobile programs, and critical industrial power solutions. The design of their latest 3-output shipboard power supply, P/N 94039-1, has been specially enhanced to meet the shipboard input-power requirements of MIL-STD-1399, Section 300B. It also includes numerous other MIL-STD design factors for input power and environmental parameters for use on land and airborne, as well as shipboard.

The new DCS1000T-1, P/N 94039-1 is another example of what can be achieved via the Behlman COTS Reconfiguration Program, which specializes in modifying proven power supplies to meet new requirements, without the high cost of custom designs.

P/N 94039-1 input is Power Factor Corrected, and it accepts voltages from 85 to 265 VAC, and frequencies from 47 to 440 Hz. Three outputs provide two at 20 VDC @ 6.25 A; and one at 24 VDC @16.7 A. In addition to being deigned to meet both MIL-STD- 1399 and MIL-STD-704 input power requirements, it is also designed to meet MIL-STD-901 and MIL-STD-810 for shock; MIL-STD-167 and MIL-STD-810 for vibration and humidity, plus MIL-STD-461C/D and RE102 (with proper shielding) for EMI/EMC. Protection from short circuit, over current, over voltage, and over temperature are standard. At only 11.32” L x 5” W x 2.0” H, this compact unit is readily accommodated in tight spaces.

According to Behlman President, Ron Storm, “We are proud of our ability to turn the DCS1000T Series Power Supply into P/N 94039-1 to meet the special needs of the very latest USN shipboard gun control systems. Doing this eliminated the need for high-cost custom design and manufacturing, and helps control military spending. Doing this right here in the USA, supports local employment and the USA economy. In addition to shipboard applications, we expect that design engineers working on ground and airborne systems will also find P/N 94039-1 useful in their programs, as is, or with whatever special reconfigurations they may need.”

Behlman Electronics Inc., (http://www.behlman.com), a subsidiary of Orbit International Corp., manufactures and sells high-quality standard, modified-standard, custom and COTS power solutions, including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, DC-DC, AC-DC, DC-AC, uninterruptible power supplies, the VPXtra® line of VPX/VME Power Supplies, and the IQCM Intelligent Chassis Manager.

Orbit International Corp., based in Hauppauge, New York, is involved in the manufacture of customized electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications. Other subsidiaries and divisions include Orbit Instrument, Tulip Development Laboratory, and Integrated Combat Systems, all of which are members of the Orbit Electronics Group.

For more information, contact Behlman Electronics Inc., 80 Cabot Court, Hauppauge, New York 11788 USA; TEL: +1 631 435-0410; FAX: +1 631 951-4341; sales(at)behlman(dot)com; http://www.behlman.com.