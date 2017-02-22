According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Approximately 610,000 Americans die from heart disease each year - that’s 1 in every 4 deaths. This event will feature health screenings, “Walk with a Doc” sessions, CPR demonstrations, Zumba classes, door prizes, and more! Essential information on how to live a “heart healthy” lifestyle and the management of hypertension will also be disseminated throughout the day.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international organization that was founded in 1908. It is the oldest Greek lettered organization established by African-American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of 283,000 members in graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, Korea, Dubai, and on the continent of Africa. Its membership is comprised of distinguished women who boast excellent academic records, proven leadership skills, and are involved in the global community through advocacy and service. Alpha Kappa Alpha has dedicated itself to promoting peace and improving the quality of life for citizens worldwide. The Psi Iota Omega Chapter has been proudly serving Southeastern Massachusetts since 2008. The chapter has partnered with various constituents in the city of Brockton to show its continued commitment to improving the lives of its residents and keeping Brockton beautiful.

For more information about this topic or to schedule an interview, please call Musau Dibinga at 617-308-6322 or e-mail her at musaudibinga(at)gmail(dot)com or visit http://www.pio1908aka.org