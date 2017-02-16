Money Coach University is a video-based learning platform that offers both free and paid courses to people interested in improving their personal finances and learning how to better manage their money.

Enrollment in Money Coach University is free and courses are offered on demand, 24/7. Some courses on narrowly focused topics are as short as 30 minutes. Other courses offer a deep-dive into a subject and take up to six-weeks to complete.

All students will be given a chance to interact with Lynnette or their instructor via course comments, private email exchange and social media. Students can also schedule office hours with Lynnette for one-on-one guidance and coaching.

Members of the media and the public are invited to attend the official grand opening and Virtual Open House for Money Coach University Feb. 16, 2017 from 8:30-9 pm EST. During the Open House, Lynnette will be available for Q&A and interviews.

In addition to individuals signing up, companies, trade associations, membership groups, non-profits and other organizations can also sponsor their employees, customers, members or others to take courses on Money Coach University. February enrollees also get a free e-book, Lynnette’s New York Times bestseller Zero Debt.

“The average American has less than $1,000 in savings, is struggling with debt and hasn’t adequately planned for retirement,” Lynnette says. “Money Coach University is a technology platform to help solve those problems – by promoting financial health and giving people the tools and advice they need to succeed economically.”

Money Coach University currently offers the following courses:



Better Budgeting: Secrets to Improving Cash Flow & Managing Your Finances

Credit 101: How to Establish or Rebuild Good Credit

Perfect Credit: 7 Steps to a Great Credit Rating

Zero Debt: How to Conquer Credit Card Bills Once and For All

Life Insurance Smarts: Life Insurance Basics You Must Know

Home Ownership Smarts: Qualify for a Mortgage & Pick the Best Home Loan

12 Warning Signs of Too Much Debt

Winning College Scholarships

Additional financial topics, to be added to Money Coach University in 2017, include: Investing, Retirement Planning, Student Loans, Entrepreneurship, Taxes, Paying for College, Identity Theft, Relationships & Money and more.

A replay of the Feb. 16, 2017 Open House will be available on MoneyCoachUniversity.com after the event.