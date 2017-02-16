Dive into New Zealand with Giesen Estate "...it's been a particular source of pride to see interest grow for our entire wine portfolio, from the Estate range to craft single vineyard bottlings." Alex Giesen, Co-Owner, Giesen Estate

Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits, importer of Giesen Estate, is pleased to report total brand case sales for 2016 were up 46%. After 54% growth in 2015, and with a bullish forecast for 2017, the family-owned New Zealand brand continues its upward trajectory in the US market.

Mark Giordano, President Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits noted, “The numbers are exciting. Looking at our total brand growth of 46% and cross-referring that with Nielsen (52 wks 12/31/16), where Giesen is up 34.16%, outpacing the New Zealand category growth of 14.5% by more than double.” Giordano continued, “What is resonating is the fact that Giesen is a family-owned business, with a proactive and fast-paced approach. Having the three Giesen brothers being so engaged in the US market – the personal relationships really matter as we continue to grow the brand.”

The Giesen brand offering commences with the Estate Range, led by Giesen Estate Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $14.99) and moves up to The Brothers Range (SRP $19.99) The August 1888 ($39.99) and the small batch Single Vineyard Series (SRP $55.00 - $75.00) spearheaded by the acquisition of the renowned Clayvin Vineyard. Giesen owns 13 vineyards throughout Marlborough’s Wairau Valley and crafts Single Vineyard wines from Dillons Point, Ridge Block, Waihopai, Matthews Lane and Clayvin to showcase the region’s diverse terroir.

“My brothers and I dedicate a lot of time to the US market and it's been a particular source of pride to see interest grow for our entire wine portfolio, from the Estate range to craft single vineyard bottlings. Our 2017 campaign 'Dive into New Zealand' has been well received and we are already planning 2018 programs." Alex Giesen, Co-Owner, Giesen Estate

## Ends ##

About Giesen Estate:

Giesen Estate, established in 1981, is proudly family-owned and run by the three Giesen brothers, Theo, Alex and Marcel Giesen. Innovation, sustainability, and family leadership are the cornerstones of Giesen success, now ranked among the top ten New Zealand producers by volume, with distribution in 33 countries.

About Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits:

Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits is a specialized import, sales and marketing agency, dedicated to family-owned brands from coveted wine regions across the globe. Owned by the Oatley family of Australia and the Giesen family of New Zealand, Pacific Highway Wines is run by President, Mark Giordano with Vice-President Brand Strategy, Angela Slade, and new team member, Lee Woodard, General Manager. Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits work with distributor partners across the USA. The portfolio features imported brands from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Chile, Spain, as well as domestic brands from Oregon and California. http://www.Pacific-Hwy.com