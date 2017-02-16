Vendavo Launches Customer Operations Team

Our mission is to let our customers’ business operations teams focus on what they know best while we provide and maintain what we know best – an accessible technical environment that generates optimal value.

As customer expectation continues to push companies into delivering customized digital experiences when and where they want them, Vendavo, a leading provider of margin and profit optimization solutions, today announced the launch of their new Customer Operations team for users of their cloud and on-premise solutions.

The newly formed 40-person division supports the entire Vendavo customer lifecycle with a single point of contact. Services include onboarding and post-implementation service which includes management of solution hosting, upgrades and applications, specific configuration support and dedicated ROI consulting. Staffed with technical experts well-versed in many enterprise use-cases, the Customer Operations team represents skill that is both scalable and repeatable for customers.

“Optimization is critical across every area of today’s successful enterprise,” said Mark Horner, chief services officer of Vendavo. “Our mission is to let our customers’ business operations teams focus on what they know best while we provide and maintain what we know best – an accessible technical environment that generates optimal value.”

In an effort to provide a more agile, cost-effective approach to enterprise software implementation, Vendavo announced a new set of Packaged Solution offerings with advanced analytics and segmentation and price optimization capabilities earlier this month. Delivered via VendavoCloud Hosting, the packaged offerings include engagement with the Customer Operations team for full service delivery.

“Our company focus includes helping our customers deliver smart, good-fit experiences to their customers,” said Horner. “We instituted our own expertise within Vendavo to not only improve our delivery of good-fit experiences, but anticipate our customers’ needs and immediately fulfill them with easy access to a single point of contact.”

About Vendavo

Vendavo harnesses the power of Big Data to generate actionable insights that enable businesses to sell more profitably. Our margin and profit optimization solutions help global customers make better data-driven decisions for pricing and sales effectiveness. Using cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise, Vendavo boasts the largest number of implementations for B2B enterprises in the industry, having helped more than 300 company divisions dramatically increase revenue, improve profit margins and maximize shareholder value. Located across the globe, Vendavo is the solution of choice for Global 2000 companies in industries such as chemicals, industrial manufacturing, high-tech, and distribution.