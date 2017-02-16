Click Up Announces Super Fast Web App to Get More Things Done

After performing internal tests, Click Up has found their product is able to consistently load 5-10 times faster than other major project management products.

The improvement in performance is extreme, and employees at the startup say the effect on day-to-day usability is profound.

Alongside design, performance is a major focus for the product and the product teams have been known to rewrite code multiple times before moving on.

“When you have a standard of excellence in everything you do, it permeates throughout the organization. By making the software look amazing, easy to use, and capable of running at an exceptionally high level, we’ve established an internal quality bar that everybody here wants to exceed.”

While the impact on company culture has been large, ClickUp says the result – despite it’s difficulty – is worth pursuing for the benefit to users alone.

The decision to use Angular 2 was made after comparing different languages and frameworks while also seeking to pick a framework that enabled developers to work quickly.

“Angular was extremely popular and became so for a reason. There are so many developers that have experience Angular 2 already due to the scale of it’s release which gave it a major appeal. With that said, the biggest factor by far was picking whatever would enable us to build the best application possible,” said Alex Yurkowski, CTO at Click Up, who was involved in the decision to use Angular 2.

For more information on Click Up, visit their website at: https://clickup.com