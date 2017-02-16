The Summit allows us to learn from each other about how companies are thinking about these important issues and about the innovations different companies are bringing to their programs.

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today new companies featured among the leading faculty for the 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit hosted by the Ethisphere Institute March 15-16 in New York City.

“The Global Ethics Summit is a great opportunity to connect with other legal and compliance professionals to share best practices. There’s no competition between companies in compliance” said David Howard, Corporate Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Litigation, Competition Law and Compliance at Microsoft. “The Summit allows us to learn from each other about how companies are thinking about these important issues and about the innovations different companies are bringing to their programs.”

David and his Microsoft colleagues will be leading a special session on "Compliance as a Business Advantage: Microsoft’s Pillars of Performance Integrity at this year’s Summit."

The Global Ethics Summit has a celebrated tradition of connecting leadership from a diverse set of industries and sectors. Among those industries who will share the lead of dynamic conversations this year are:



Aviation (Boeing)

Conglomerate (GE)

Insurance (UPMC Insurance Services)

Leisure Travel (Carnival Corporation)

Healthcare (University Hospitals)

Financial Services (Visa)

Food/Beverage (Coca-Cola, Ingredion, PepsiCo)

Pharmaceuticals (Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bayer)

Real Estate (JLL, Realogy)

Chemicals (SABIC)

Computer hardware, software and data storage (Microsoft, Dell, Western Digital)

Steel (U.S. Steel)

Engineering and Construction (Parsons)

Electronics (Panasonic)

Healthcare supplies and services (Henry Schein)

Sport (International Centre for Sport Security, United States Olympic Committee)

Telecommunications (Nokia)

Retail (Walmart)

Personal care (L'Oréal)

Clothing (VF Corporation)

Industrial and Manufacturing (Rockwell Automation, Briggs & Stratton, ITT Corporation)

Metals (Kennametal)

Home appliance (Whirlpool)

In a recent interview, Ingredion’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Christine Castellano, talked about what makes the Global Ethics Summit so valuable.

“The Ethisphere community truly embraces best in class companies and those companies are diverse in terms of industries, products, geographies… new ideas is what keeps the compliance function interesting and alive,” said Christine. “Whenever you have top minds gathered together for the express purpose of talking about compliance you have a great networking opportunity.”

Christine Castellano’s new “Ethicast" previewing her role at the Global Ethics Summit is available here: http://insights.ethisphere.com/ingredion/.

“At its core the Summit has always been about connected leadership regardless of industry focus. Shared values on advancing company integrity, governance and performance cuts across all industries,” said Kevin McCormack, Ethisphere’s Vice President, Global Thought Leadership and Programs. “The wide range of topical coverage and diversity of companies that make up the delegation can only be enriched through pan-industry perspectives. We find that inspiration often comes from conversations with leaders from completely different sectors because they have unique viewpoints that, once shared, fosters new action and refreshes company commitment to integrity. The myriad of challenges in today’s business climate demands this.”

Join these leaders and a faculty representing over 50 different organizations at the Global Ethics Summit on March 15-16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City: https://globalethicssummit2017.com/. On Tuesday, March 14, Ethisphere will celebrate the 2017 World’s Most Ethical Companies® at our annual Gala Dinner: https://wmegala.com. Registration is now open for both events.

