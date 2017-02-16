Trident University, Academic Excellence - Compassionate Commitment The addition of Dr. Marin to Trident is beneficial to all of us – faculty, staff, and most importantly, students – as we continue to modernize our academic offerings and meet the needs of a growing Ph.D student population - Dr. Mickey Shachar

Trident University International (Trident) is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Traci Marin as its new Doctoral Studies Director in the College of Health and Human Services. She assumed her role on January 30th.

Dr. Marin has held a number of roles at Loma Linda University’s School of Medicine, including Associate Research Professor, Program Director of Cardiopulmonary Sciences, and Assistant Professor of Clinical Science in the Department of Cardiopulmonary Science.

Additionally, she served as the Respiratory Therapy Program Director at Victor Valley College, and as a Teaching Assistant for General Biology Laboratory courses at University of California, Riverside.

“The addition of Dr. Marin to Trident’s College of Health and Human Services is beneficial to all of us – faculty, staff, and most importantly, students – as we continue to modernize our academic offerings and meet the needs of a growing Ph.D student population,” said Dr. Mickey Shachar, Dean of the College of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Marin also has non-academic experience, including her role as the Founder and Manager of Tranquility Community Health, Shift Supervisor, Department of Cardiopulmonary Services of the Community Hospital of San Bernardino in San Bernardino, CA, and Registered Respiratory Therapist at Menifee Valley Medical Center in Sun City, CA.

Dr. Marin is an experienced researcher who has been published in Circulation, Science and Signaling, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). She is a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Lung Association, and American Association for Respiratory Care.

Dr. Marin is a graduate of University of California, Riverside’s Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology program and Master of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology program. She also holds a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from Loma Linda University.

Trident is a 100% online university that has been in operation since 1998 and is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels.

About Trident University

