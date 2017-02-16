OnShare

OnPrem, Inc. The OnShare HIPAA compliant file sharing and chat solution in the cloud (OnShare.io) has been released.

OnShare provides a solution for the small to mid-size market that allows organizations to collaboratively share information and chat with each other in a secure way. It removes the barriers of complexity and high cost normally associated with HIPAA compliant cloud solutions.

“With our years of experience in the healthcare sector, and what we see as the mess of solutions people use to share information (FTP, email, public cloud, VPN, and more) we felt like a simple safe solution like this was needed badly,” said Ronald Ropp, President of OnPrem, Inc. “We have designed the solution to be secure by default, and remove the mystery of who you are doing business with”. “We will sign a BAA (Business Associate Agreement) with you, and be a partner to deliver a multiplatform secure solution that removes the complexity of keeping it secure, while keeping it simple to get work done”.

The increasing need to share information securely inside and outside the organization in a way that is simple, fast, and meets recognized security standards is where the OnShare secure private cloud solves two problems.

A. Sharing information quickly and easily in a secure and compliant way.

B. Chat with co-workers and others securely in real time regardless of location

To lean more come visit us at HIMSS17 in Orlando at booth 3023 in collaboration with MyConsultQ or go to http://www.onshare.io.

About OnPrem:

Founded by industry veterans of cloud, security, and network technology with over 25 years of experience allows OnPrem to deliver a “secure by default” suite of cloud and on premises solutions. Taking the complexity and risk out of collaborating and working as a team in a secure way allows organizations to focus on their core mission while giving their teams the tools they need. For more information go to http://www.onshare.io or email info(at)onshare(dot)io