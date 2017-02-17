A/C E-commerce Company Seeking Licensed HVAC Contractors

The e-commerce-based HVAC company newACunit.com is adapting to the current trend of online shoppers by adding licensed and vetted contractors to its roster as it prepares to expand into new markets. Erik Bryan, CEO of newACunit.com is hosting free informational sessions for contractors to share details about the contractor partnerships. Bryan will host sessions in Houston, Dallas and Atlanta starting in March. Bryan has spent the past 25 years in the HVAC industry and understands how to make the business model a win-win for contractors and customers.

newACunit.com is different from current online HVAC sellers. It offers customers a way to purchase high-quality, new air conditioning units online with installation included by licensed and pre-screened contractors at up-front pricing. This allows the trends toward online buying to remain within the local HVAC industry, and provides pre-sold install jobs to local businesses. It also ensures the unit’s warranty will be protected by licensed contractor installation following manufacturer guidelines.

“newACunit.com opens up the air conditioning market to a generation of consumers accustomed to researching and purchasing big ticket items online,” said Bryan. “But we still need trusted traditional contractors for the installation. We’re looking forward to meeting and working with an expanded list of providers in these states and keeping the work within our industry.”

newACunit.com Contractor Partnership Forums

Who: The free informational session is open to all licensed contractors. Attendees must be the business owners or managerial decision makers.

What: Contractors are invited to attend the Contractor Partnership Forum where Bryan will present information about newACunit.com and answer questions about partnerships for contractors. The forum is complimentary, lunch is provided and parking is free. RSVP in advance is requested.

RSVP: RSVP(at)newacunit(dot)com

Houston: Monday, March 13, 2017

When: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Marriott (I-10 West / Energy Corridor)

12401 Katy Freeway

Houston, Texas 77079

Dallas: Monday, March 27, 2017

When: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites DFW Airport South

4650 W. Airport Frwy

Irving, Texas 75062

Atlanta: Monday, April 24, 2017

When: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown

35 14th St.

Atlanta, Ga. 30309

About newACunit.com

newACunit.com is an Arizona-based company that offers online buyers a simple, honest and cost-effective way to purchase new air conditioning units. Created to eliminate the pain points customers traditionally experience when buying a new air conditioning unit online and then finding that hiring an ROC licensed contractor to do the unit install is nearly impossible. newACunit.com empowers buyers to make informed decisions regarding air conditioning unit purchases and installers. With clearly-marked prices on premium products and installations, newACunit.com gives all customers the price, up front and without any hassle. The company also vets licensed installers to offer customers highly experience and ethical professionals to install their equipment. For more information visit: newACunit.com or call 1-800-NEW-UNIT.

