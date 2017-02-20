Clinerion With this collaboration, researchers at hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations gain real-time, EHR-based insight on the Taiwanese patient population.

ASUS Life is a unique joint venture which combines the power and reliability of ASUS’ information technology with the clinical research services of the Show Chwan Healthcare System, in Taiwan.

The new alliance between Clinerion and ASUS Life helps shorten the time it takes to bring a new drug to market, benefitting patients who get earlier access to new medicines.

With this collaboration, researchers at hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations gain real-time, EHR-based insight on the Taiwanese patient population. Eligible patients can subsequently be recruited by trial staff at Show Chwan’s 8 hospital sites. The collaboration will also enable the matching of patients with medications for rare and orphan diseases and the generation of data for real-world evidence analyses.

“We provide services that meet international standards in order to bring the best possible medical care to more people. We are therefore very pleased for Show Chwan’s patients to have more opportunities to gain earlier access to next generation medication via clinical trials and market access activities. Our patients with rare diseases will benefit from being matched with the latest medications coming onto the market,” says Prof. Min-Ho Huang, President of Show Chwan Healthcare System.

“Taiwan has tremendous potential for growth in the industry and we are delighted to host Clinerion’s PRS platform with ASUS technology and services and boost the number, quality and efficiency of clinical trials. We are excited about moving forward as strategic allies and promoting the advancement of clinical trial efficiency,” says Peter Wu, CEO of ASUS Life.

“The arrival of ASUS Life and Show Chwan on the PRS platform is another significant milestone in Clinerion’s expansion. Having already established our presence in Europe, Turkey, and the Americas, we are thrilled to enter the Asian Pacific region, and to welcome ASUS Life and Show Chwan,” says Ulf Claesson, CEO of Clinerion. “With this alliance, Clinerion can now offer clinical trial sponsors Taiwanese clinical expertise and facilities of the highest quality and professionalism, alongside a new patient population.”

Clinerion’s hospital coverage currently comprises hospital clusters with a catchment area of more than 30 million people, represented by around 400 million case files. Clinerion is continuing to pursue expansion of its hospital network across all continents.

About ASUS Life

ASUS Life is committed to the development and operation of intelligent hospital services. It focuses on medical big data and smart medical devices, with promoting the integration and innovation of medical care. It provides a comprehensive business deployment for government, medical institutions and health care service organizations with diversified and creative applications. ASUS Life is confident that medical data and smart medical devices will lead to innovation in health care services. By sharing, accumulating and analyzing, we will be able to continue to explore the new value of health information for the benefit of more people in need of care. With the leading technology development capabilities, global business platform, adequate cross-sectoral resources, trusted brand reputation and other advantages, ASUS Life is the lead in the transformation of healthcare industry.

ASUS Life website: http://www.asus.life

About Clinerion

Clinerion enables early patient access to innovative treatments through solutions for clinical trial patient recruitment, real-world evidence, and market access. Clinerion's Patient Recruitment System accelerates clinical research by radically improving the efficiency and effectiveness of trial recruitment. Key tools for Clinerion’s patient data services include data-assisted protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and patient identification. Clinerion’s solutions allow member hospitals to participate in leading-edge, industry- sponsored trials and save time in patient recruitment. They enable pharmaceutical companies to gain time and save costs by streamlining operations and leveraging strategic intelligence. Clinerion’s proprietary Big Data analytics technologies leverage real-time data from electronic health records which remain under the full control of participating hospitals. Clinerion is a global data technology company headquartered in Switzerland. Clinerion's solutions follow international patient privacy and data security standards.

Clinerion website: http://www.clinerion.com

Clinerion’s Patient Recruitment System: http://www.clinerion.com/index/OverviewOurSolutions/PatientRecruitmentSystem

