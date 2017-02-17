Physicians must select vendors who take regulatory compliance extremely seriously.

Wells Pharmacy Network offers physicians WellsPx3, a suite of software tools that allow for the electronic prescribing of controlled and non-controlled substances plus the ability to manage orders on their desktop or mobile device.

Ninety percent of pharmacies in the United States now accept electronic prescriptions, according to the Office of the National Coordinator of Health IT, however, most cannot accept controlled substances.

“Wells Pharmacy Network created our electronic prescription portal, WellsPx3, for one reason, to give our physicians confidence that they are legally compliant when utilizing electronic ordering of medications. The regulatory nature of healthcare and legal issues that can arise from lack of compliance make it exceptionally important that physicians realize that the vendors and business partners that they utilize must take regulatory compliance extremely seriously. WellsPx3 is a DEA 1311 compliant electronic prescription program. When a physician is ready to place an order with Wells Pharmacy Network they do so through a modality that is completely regulatory compliant and meets the exacting standards of all state pharmacy boards and federal entities,” said Ben David, CEO of Wells Pharmacy Network.

Hundreds of Wells Pharmacy Network customers utilize WellsPx3 and receive faster turnaround on their prescriptions because orders come over error free. Other features and benefits include:



HIPAA compliant, PHI data is protected and encrypted for the highest level of security

E-Prescribe Schedule II-V drugs

DEA 1311 compliant, allowing the electronic submission of compounded controlled substances

Improved workflow for physician’s office including one click refills, saved favorites, upload patient lists, integrated dosing calculator

Error reduction, and improved security and patient safety

Use stand alone or integrate with existing prescriber office EMR systems

Web-based access from any browser on any computer, tablet or smartphone

Live tech support Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 5:30 pm EST

About Wells Pharmacy Network

Wells Pharmacy Network is one of the nation's leading privately held nationwide 503A compounding pharmacy specializing in wellness, anti-aging, weight management, urology, sexual wellness and thyroid and adrenal support medications. Wells also has a division offering veterinary compounding solutions. Wells Pharmacy is dedicated to elevating compounding industry standards through a unique combination of superior science and service with medication safety as the number one priority. Pharmacy locations include pharmacies in Ocala, Florida and Dyersburg, Tennessee and a corporate office in Wellington, Florida.