Following the success of the Deep Learning Summit series in San Francisco, London, and Boston, RE•WORK is pleased to announce its 11th global Deep Learning Summit in Singapore. It is taking place on 27-28 April 2017 and will be the second edition held in Asia.

The event will host 30 extraordinary speakers and more than 200 leading technologists and innovators at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel. Amongst the invited speakers are representatives from Google, Procter & Gamble, and Facebook. RE•WORK will bring together AI pioneers from various industries to explore the latest advancements in the deep learning. CTOs, researchers and innovative startups will share their work in an outstanding lineup of presentations, panel discussions and exhibitions.

Topics covered at this event will include:



Deep Learning Algorithms

Computer Vision

Reinforcement Learning

Deep Learning for Enterprise

Natural Language Understanding

Predictive Intelligence

Autonomous Vehicles

AI for Business Efficiency

Why You Should Attend

The two-day summit presents a unique networking opportunity with business leaders, influential academics and trend-setting startups. Ian Goodfellow, Research Scientist at OpenAI, spoke on his experience at the Deep Learning Summit, San Francisco 2017 held in January, "I had the opportunity to meet with the head of a prominent venture capital firm and found startups that would like me as their technical advisor. As a speaker, I was able to bring my research to a wider audience. It was a great event!"

Held concurrently, and co-located, will be RE•WORK’s first Deep Learning in Finance Summit in Singapore. Notable speakers in attendance are representatives from HSBC, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale. Topics on the agenda will include financial forecasting, algorithmic trading, and robo-advisors.

Tickets and Registration

Early Bird passes for both events are currently on sale and are available until Friday, 3rd March. Attendees also gain access to post-event material – slides and recordings of the presentations and exclusive interviews on RE•WORK’s dedicated video hub. Can’t attend? Post-event access passes are also available.

Click here for more information and to register for the Deep Learning Summit, Singapore or here for the Deep Learning in Finance Summit, Singapore. For further enquiries, please feel free to contact us via email or twitter.

