ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is grateful + enormously heartened by this Congressional Letter of Commendation for Orchestre de Lyon, France, at NJPAC. Daniel P Quinn was a guest of French Cultural Services for cultural exchange with Lyons. This experience is documented in a full-length chapter in his book Exits+Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera + Beyond (http://www.Amazon.com) or (Barnes+Noble.com). As an ongoing part of our season for this Lyons-Paterson project, ArtsPR will also offer group(s) Spring tours on-demand as Paterson history tours. ArtsPR has also completed work on a 16 page booklet on the relationship of Paterson and Lyons. The booklet and tour will be available for donors of $100 or more. Contact: 862-208-0151. Donors of $25- or more would received a signed copy by Mr. Quinn.

Other footprints of France in Newark, NJ, include a gift of 20,000 Francs to build St Johns Parish Church nearby NJPAC in the 1840's. Daniel P Quinn has worked at LaScala for Claudio Abbado, the Park Theatre where he produced and staged Hector Berlioz' L'Enfance du Christ; the Teatro Trianon in Rome, premiered Edward Bond's play "Derek" at Mitzi Newhouse Theatre (Lincoln Center) and Rutgers University in Newark, NJ.

In prior seasons, Daniel P Quinn's ambitious large scaled projects included several Irish Music Festival's at Snug Harbor, The Great George Festival in Paterson, and the Black Jesus PASSION PLAY as co-director. Mr. Quinn's has received The Irish Institute Award; Short Play Festival and OBIE Awards in NYC. ArtsPRunlimited's commitment to this high standard remains as we continue to focus on the Arts and Intercultural history.

Help support ArtsPR at http://www.Fracturedatlas.org and make a charitable contribution. ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., acknowledges with gratitude: Matching Gifts: PSEG Company; American Endowment Foundation (aef); The Prudential Foundation and donations from 40 individual donors and additional in-kind support.

ArtsPR has new initiatives for 2017-19 including a showing of the Nikon Award winning film JE SUIS TUNISIEN 2045 by honoring the Nobel Prize for Tunisia in Newark and focusing on the mass emigration issue in our time. A Video program on the 90th anniversary of the death of SACCO & VANZETTI in 1927-2017. A new project Italy Yesterday, Today, and Domani with work by Antonio Masini via his Art in Basilicata, and Tom dePoto photo's on Venice.

We also have other French projects that includes music by New Orleans composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk and a French Opera Recital. The recital would be dedicated to Maria Jeritza who retired after her Met Opera, Vienna opera, career in Newark, NJ. Jeritza premiered TURANDOT and was the favorite TOSCA by Giacomo Puccini, as well as the first JENUFA for Leos Janacek.

You can help us achieve these cultural and historic relationships this season and next year. They are all ideally multi-year projects that includes the emigration struggles from the turn of the century to today via the Arts and history.

Awards:The Irish Institute, Short Play Festival, an OBIE Award as co-producer, and Making History !.

Daniel P Quinn as playwright is also attending rehearsals of QUEEN V (The Rise + Fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) from his "American Trilogy" at Theatre for the New City. Media exposure: The Montclair Times (4/3/08) + The Record (9/5/04). Irishecho.com / Irish Echo (9/4/12) / P. 20 Echo Arts. Scholarship + Certification from Nonprofit Executive & Emerging Leader Institute at Rutgers University, Newark, NJ (2015). We need you to donate and help ArtsPRunlmited, Inc with http://www.fracturedatlas.org and help us expand our outreach for 2017-19