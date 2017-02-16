YKK AP America Inc.’s parent company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, the YKK 80 Building owned by YKK Real Estate, took home first place at the ASHRAE Technology Awards, hosted by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). This is the first property in Japan to win the award and the third time the building has been recognized for its high standard of energy efficiency, a testament to YKK Group’s belief in and dedication to world-class environmental conservation.

Last February, the YKK 80 Building was the first office building in Japan to be awarded LEED-CS Platinum Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. In addition, the YKK 80 Building was conferred the highest possible five-star certification from the Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) of Japan in August of the same year.

The ASHRAE Technology Award divides the U.S. and the rest of the world into 14 regions, and the top nominee for each region moves on to the world-level selection process. Performance of the building is proven through one year’s actual, verifiable operating data. YKK 80 Building became the first winner of the Asia Region, and was entered into the world-level selection process, where it also won first place recognition.

“YKK AP America believes deeply in setting the highest standard of quality, innovation and energy efficiency for the building envelope. We are proud to see our headquarters recognized for doing just that,” said Oliver Stepe, president of YKK AP America Inc. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to raising the bar for energy efficiency here in the U.S. and across the globe.”

About YKK AP America

YKK AP America Inc. is a technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial facade systems and residential doors and windows. With every finished good, we push the boundaries in next generation manufacturing and create value for architectural applications. Driven by a desire to provide exceptional service in our markets, YKK AP America builds upon our foundation of advanced engineering, vertically integrated manufacturing, and customer focus to deliver the highest level of quality at a competitive price. Headquartered in Austell, Ga., all building products are manufactured in our world-class production facilities located in Dublin, GA. and Macon, GA. YKK AP America Inc. is a subsidiary of YKK Corporation of America, whose parent company is global manufacturer YKK Corporation of Japan. For more information, visit ykkap.com.