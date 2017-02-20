Puritan Launches Fecal Opti-Swab® Collection and Transport System

Puritan Launches New Fecal Opti-Swab® Collection & Transport System

Puritan Medical Products, North America’s largest manufacturer of swabs and specimen collection devices, announces a new addition to its line of media transport systems: the Fecal Opti-Swab® Collection and Transport System.

Developed for the collection and transport of clinical fecal and rectal swab specimens, the new device preserves the viability of enteric bacteria during transport for bacteriological examination and culture.

Puritan highlights the following advantages of the Fecal Opti-Swab:



The bacteria recovery performance evaluation solidly outperforms the competition

The unique microstructure of individual fibers in HydraFlock® flocked swab maximizes the absorption and elution of samples

No chemicals are added to the swab tip fibers

All components are manufactured from medical grade polymers and tested to meet requirements for safe transport of infectious materials

Multipurpose applications

Products are always available without backorder and made in the USA

Each sterile pre-labeled polypropylene screw-cap vial contains 2mL of Cary-Blair medium and one HydraFlock® swab.

About Puritan

Puritan Medical Products Co., LLC, is an American company known worldwide as the trusted manufacturer of single-use products for the healthcare, diagnostic, forensic, critical environment, food safety, and drug manufacturing industries. Puritan manufactures all of its flocked swab products in their Guilford, ME, U.S. facility.

Contact

Timothy Templet

Executive VP of Global Sales

tltemplet(at)puritanmedproducts(dot)com

+1.207.876.3311