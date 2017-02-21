"Giving credit where credit is due is a very rewarding habit to form. Its rewards are inestimable." - Loretta Young

The American Water Resources Association annually recognizes outstanding individuals in the water resources profession. The Call for Nominations for our 2017 awards is now open. Consider nominating a colleague, or organization for one of these awards. Nominations are due May 1, 2017. Learn more about the AWRA Awards and view the nomination criteria and form. Awards being given include:

Icko Iben Award ‐ This award was established in 1971 to recognize persons who have made outstanding contributions in promoting communication among the various disciplines concerned with water resources issues. It honors the late Dr. Icko Iben, a co‐founder of AWRA.

Henry P. Caulfield, Jr., Medal For Exemplary Contributions To National Water Policy - This award is presented to an individual who has achieved a status of eminence in shaping national water policy.

Mary H. Marsh Medal For Exemplary Contributions To The Protection And Wise Use Of The Nation's Water Resources ‐ This award is presented to an individual who has achieved a status of eminence in some aspect of public service related to water resources education and/or management.

Sandor C. Csallany Institutional Award For Exemplary Contributions To Water Resources Management ‐ This award is presented to a water resources institution that has achieved a status of eminence in some aspect of managing the nation’s waters.

William C. Ackermann Medal For Excellence In Water Management ‐ This award is presented to an individual who has achieved a status of eminence in the design and/or implementation of exemplary water management practices at the state, regional, or local government level. Particular consideration is given to those who have put into operation nontraditional practices for managing water resources.

A. Ivan Johnson Award For Young Professionals ‐ This award recognizes and encourages young professionals as the future leaders of water resources research, management, and education and is given to a young professional who has demonstrated outstanding achievements, talents, and leadership potential through their professional activities related to water resources.

Student Scholarships

In addition to our national awards, AWRA also offers multiple student scholarships through our Richard A. Herbert Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year we are proud to announce the availability of more than $8000 in scholarship funds to be given. All applicants must be student members of AWRA national. Membership fee and details can be found on the AWRA website. Scholarship applications are due April 22, 2017. Learn more about the Richard A. Herbert Memorial Scholarship and application process.

About AWRA

Since 1964, the American Water Resources Association has been dedicated to the advancement of water resources management, research and education, as well as a balanced approach toward solving water resources challenges. AWRA’s membership is comprised of professionals who share a common interest in working and learning across a wide range of disciplines focused on water resources policy, practice and education. Visit the AWRA website.