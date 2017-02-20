Digital Fineprint enters Asia with MetLife Partnership

Digital Fineprint, an InsurTech startup that harnesses social media to super-charge insurers online propositions, has been chosen as one of just eight InsurTech companies in the world to take part in MetLife’s collab Partnership. The London-based company was selected out of 135 competing applicants from 34 countries.

“The Asian market is a crucial component in our strategy”, asserts Erik Abrahamsson, CEO and founder of Digital Fineprint, “High levels of digital, social penetration and mobile usage represent a truly fertile ground for a firm like ours. A combination of a thriving insurance market, a youthful demographic and a highly dynamic business environment makes Asia a great fit for our services.”

MetLife’s collab partnership is a new way of accessing international technology, leveraging solutions from the most successful tech companies and helping bring scale to proven products. As MetLife positions itself as an innovation leader in insurance, this latest partnership model signals a new form of engagement with the most promising InsurTech firms around the world.

The news comes as an additional boost to Digital Fineprint, following a successful seed funding round, acceptance into Accenture’s London Fintech Innovation Lab and a series of engagements with UK and European insurers. “After proving our technology in Europe, we are now ready to go international, and Asia is a logical next step. MetLife, being an innovative and leading force in the market, is the perfect partner for us and we couldn’t be more excited.”, CTO Jin Chen concludes.

For more information on the MetLife collab please visit: http://collab.lumenlab.sg/#finalists