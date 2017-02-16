Military Spouse of the Year® Program Celebrates 10 Years Armed Forces Insurance is delighted to be the title sponsor for this outstanding program, one that adds deserved recognition to the valuable assistance that military spouses provide to our nation's Armed Forces.

The names of the Top 18 Base winners were announced today for the 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award presented by Military Spouse Magazine. They were selected from a group of more than 400 nominees, and will move on to the national vote on February 20 to determine the six Branch Spouses of the Year®.

The Top 18 Base Spouses of the Year® for 2017 are:

Brandy O'Mary, Air Force, JB Anacostia - Bolling

Brittany Boccher, Air Force, Little Rock AFB

Chrichelle Fernandez, Air Force, Tinker AFB

Amy Shick, Army, MacDill AFB

Cassaundra Martinez, Army, Fort Belvior

Erica McMannes, Army, Fort Eustis-Newport

Jessi Adkisson, Coast Guard, District 9

Mary Nelson, Coast Guard, District 7

Meaghan Hurley, Coast Guard, District 12

Jessica Curren, Marines, Camp Courtney

Jessica Rudd, Marines, MCAGGCC Twentynine Palms

Karin Childress, Marines, Wright Patterson AFB

Erica Glass, National Guard, Alaska National Guard

Rhiannon Knutson, National Guard, Minnesota National Guard

Robin Pruitt, National Guard, Kentucky National Guard

Justine Evirs, Navy, Unattached - Navy

Laura Pipoly, Navy, NCBC Gulfport

Joy Goodrich, Navy, NS Newport

In 2013, Military Spouse Magazine expanded the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program by introducing installation-level award. Base Spouses of the Year® represent the best advocates for his or her base, and are leaders in spearheading grassroots communication and driving change within their local military community.

“Armed Forces Insurance is delighted to be the title sponsor for this outstanding program, one that adds deserved recognition to the valuable assistance that military spouses provide to our nation's Armed Forces,” commented Garry L. Parks, Lieutenant General, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), Chairman, Armed Forces Insurance. “For this past decade, the Military Spouse of the Year® Award has given a powerful voice to military spouses and appropriately recognized them for the incredible support they bring to our nation’s defense establishment.”

On February 24th, the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard Branch Spouses of the Year® will be announced. The overall 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® will be revealed at a VIP event in Washington, DC this May. For additional information on the Military Spouse of the Year Program® visit msoy.militaryspouse.com.

