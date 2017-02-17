Converged Communication Systems (CCS) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to the 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

CCS provides best-in-class IP telephony and unified communications solutions and proactive support services to businesses of all sizes across the nation. The company specializes in a full range of solutions, including on-premise, hosted/cloud, and hybrid cloud offerings. CCS partners with multiple industry leading solutions to meet clients’ diverse and evolving business needs.

“We’re honored to earn recognition as one of the top 500 MSPs for the third consecutive year,” said Kevin Rubin, president and COO of Converged Communication Systems. “We strive to provide the best possible communications services and proactive support, and we’re proud that our efforst have once again gotten us a spot on this list of innovative managed service providers.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Converged Communication Systems

Converged Communication Systems (CCS) is a nationwide provider of best-in-class IP telephony solutions and support services for businesses of all sizes. Focusing on industry leading solutions, Converged Communication Systems provides complete telecommunication solutions to meet your simple or complex business needs. They specialize in a full range of solutions including on premise, hosted / cloud (public or private), and hybrid cloud solutions. Their portfolio includes several brands which enable them to approach their client engagements in an unbiased manner, allowing CCS to be true consultants. In addition, their expertise allows multi-location and remote/home workers to operate more efficiently via VoIP/SIP. For more information, visit http://www.convergedsystems.com.

