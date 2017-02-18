Kathryn Fenstermaker Business Development Consultant - C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C. My goal is to communicate a vision for the future of damage prevention, and propose the use of technology to overcome today’s challenges within the industry.

Kathryn Fenstermaker, Business Development Consultant for C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C., will deliver a presentation at the 2017 Louisiana Damage Prevention Summit being held March 27-29 in Baton Rouge, LA. Ms. Fenstermaker's presentation, titled "The Power of Knowledge | Data Visualization for Damage Prevention," will be an exploration into the evolution of data collection and analysis as it pertains to the damage prevention industry. Included will be a case study focused on Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s use of GIS mapping for public relations and internal workflows. The presentation will dig into how interactive data visualization can make significant contributions to safety, training, and awareness. Emphasis will be placed on the importance and beneficial aspects of keeping up with current technologies. Ms. Fenstermaker will also encourage those at the Summit to peer into the future of mapping and data analysis for damage prevention, including the use of 3D datasets and augmented reality.

Ms. Fenstermaker says, "The damage prevention industry is rarely at the forefront of our minds; it is only in times of crisis that we look to them for protection and rectification. In my presentation research, I am growing in my appreciation of those who work to keep us safe. My goal is to communicate a vision for the future of damage prevention, and propose the use of technology to overcome today’s challenges within the industry."

C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C. is also a proud sponsor of the 2017 LA Damage Prevention Summit and stands with the damage prevention industry in their commitment to safeguarding underground infrastructure and the lives of those above. Citizens should always call 811 before digging to prevent injury from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines. Making the call will help to prevent unintended consequences such as personal injury, adverse impacts on the community, damage to property, utility service outages as well as potential fines and repair costs.

Founded in 1950, Fenstermaker is a multi-disciplinary firm dedicated to safety and quality. Fenstermaker offers diverse yet complementary engineering, surveying and mapping, and environmental consulting services. The firm’s advanced technology capabilities such as laser scanning, dimensional control, underwater acoustic surveys, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robotics allows Fenstermaker to provide enhanced project deliverables to their clients.

With an emphasis on technology, Fenstermaker offers Map Analyst - a platform that allows the user to manage and visualize map data that’s unique to their profession and industry. Users are able to interact with data via a lighting fast, easy-to-use web interface.