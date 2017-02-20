Gunn Diode Oscillator "(This) module offers designers a cost-effective and high performing K-Band waveguide frequency source solution for use with sensitive communications, radar and test and measurement applications,” said Randy Leenerts, Senior RF Engr. at Fairview Microwave

Fairview Microwave Inc., a supplier of on-demand microwave and RF components, has released a waveguide Gunn oscillator that provides a cost-effective source for microwave power with excellent frequency and power stability while generating low-phase-noise. Typical applications include transmit and receive oscillators for radio communications, local oscillator source that can be multiplied for higher mm-wave frequency test and measurement, military and commercial radar sources, police radar, Doppler sensors and security screening.

Fairview Microwave’s model FMWGN1001 is a K-Band waveguide Gunn oscillator module that generates a center frequency of 24.125 GHz and can be tuned up to +/- 1.0 GHz via a self-locking tuning screw. Because of the extremely high external Q and temperature compensation mechanism, this design exhibits higher frequency and power stability, lower phase-noise and higher anti-load-pulling characteristics. Performance specs include phase noise of -95 dBc/Hz typical at 100 KHz offset, and frequency stability of -0.4 MHz/°C maximum. The output power of this oscillator is +10 dBm minimum with power stability of -0.04 dB/°C maximum. Bias supply is +5Vdc at 200 mA typical with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

The design of this oscillator from Fairview utilizes high performance components in a rugged and compact aluminum package with a precision machined internal cavity design. The output frequency port supports a WR-42 UG-595/U waveguide flange interface.

“Our FMWGN1001 Gunn oscillator module offers designers a cost-effective and high performing K-Band waveguide frequency source solution for use with sensitive communications, radar and test and measurement applications,” said Randy Leenerts, Senior RF Engineer at Fairview Microwave.

Fairview’s waveguide Gunn diode oscillator is in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/fmwgn1001-24.125-ghz-gunn-oscillator.html. For inquiries, Fairview can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

