M.E. O’Brien & Sons, Inc. Named Landscape Structures’ Rep of the Year

M.E. O'Brien & Sons, Inc. Team "We are proud to have their team bringing our playground and recreation solutions to New England."

Landscape Structures Inc., a Delano, Minn.-based commercial playground equipment manufacturer, has named M.E. O’Brien & Sons, Inc., of Medfield, Mass., 2016 Rep Organization of the Year. The award was presented to the M.E. O’Brien & Sons team last month during Landscape Structures’ annual sales meeting in Minneapolis, Minn.

“M.E. O’Brien & Sons was named 2016 Rep Organization of the Year because they are extremely knowledgeable, exceptional at knowing clients’ needs and offer an extraordinary level of service,” said Pat Faust, president of Landscape Structures. “M.E. O’Brien & Sons has been a key Landscape Structures partner for more than 35 years, and we are proud to have their team bringing our playground and recreation solutions to New England.”

After nearly 90 years in business, a third generation of the O’Brien family is still providing the same quality as prior leadership. M.E. O’Brien & Sons continues to provide customers with high-quality equipment in addition to top-notch service. The company is the leader in designing and installing park and playground projects that demonstrate the highest level of quality, innovation, safety, accessibility and sustainability throughout New England.

M.E. O’Brien & Sons is one of more than 50 independent sales organizations representing Landscape Structures worldwide. They have been the exclusive distributor of Landscape Structures park and playground equipment in New England for more than 35 years.

About M.E. O’Brien & Sons, Inc.

A family-operated business since 1929, M.E. O’Brien & Sons, Inc. is the largest supplier of outdoor recreation equipment in New England. The company provides design, product and consultation for playground equipment, water play splashpads, site furnishings, steel shelter/pavilions, bleachers, athletic equipment and more. M.E. O’Brien & Sons strives to ensure that its name is associated only with the finest manufacturers, and caring, courteous service and undeviating integrity. Learn more at obrienandsons.com.

About Landscape Structures Inc.

Since 1971, Landscape Structures Inc. has been the leading manufacturer of commercial playground equipment in the world. The employee-owned company designs community and school playgrounds that encourage kids of all ages and abilities to learn persistence, leadership, competition, bravery, support and empathy through play. Landscape Structures pushes the limits—of design, inclusion, play—to help kids realize there is no limit to what they can do today and in the future. For a better tomorrow, we play today. Learn more at playlsi.com.