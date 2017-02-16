We facilitate and provide clean safe housing for over almost 1,200 families all over the Greater Houston area. Our business by default is an investment in the community, so naturally we do everything we can to give back. —Rich Drake, CEO

Renters Warehouse Houston and its CEO, Rich Drake, were named Finalists for the Best Community Impact and CEO of the Year awards at the 2017 Business Excellence Awards, which will be held at The Westin in Houston, TX on February 20, 2017.

Renters Warehouse Houston is the fastest growing office under the company name and most recently won Franchise of the Year at the company’s 2016 awards gala. After only three years in business, Renters Warehouse Houston experienced a 260% growth rate in 2016, ending the year with nearly 1200 units.

While Drake is being recognized as a finalist for CEO of the year, he attributes his team to the company’s success. “We have put together a team of professionals that have openly embraced our core values and are as passionate as the owners of our company about achieving our mission statement,” explained Drake. “As a service company, we live and/or die by the quality of service our employees offer our clients. Our employees constantly exceed our client's’ expectations, which in turn drives our success.”

Drake’s team is also being recognized for their outstanding community impact. Renters Warehouse Houston is proud to be a veteran owned and operated business, aiming to hire veterans whenever possible. They have repeatedly donated and raised funds for The PTSD Foundation of America, a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring combat veterans and their families that have post-traumatic stress. Just in time for Christmas, Drake and his team gathered and sent over 400 pounds goods to Afghanistan for the troops, including mac and cheese, candy, gum, Starbucks ground coffee, and Famous Amos cookies. The generosity of the team made it possible for soldiers to have a small touch of home for the holidays. He and the team also gathered almost 150 toys for the annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

“We continue to strive to always do more,” shared Drake. “We facilitate and provide clean safe housing for over almost 1,200 families all over the Greater Houston area. Our business by default is an investment in the community, so naturally we do everything we can to give back. Using the size of our company as a yardstick, the dollar amounts and volunteer hours of our charitable contributions are likely to be a higher percentage than that of most companies in or outside of our industry.”

The Business Excellence Awards honor the “best of the best” results in small and medium sized businesses from around the world, and showcases exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs, their teams and their companies. The Business Excellence Forum and Awards are sponsored by ActionCOACH, the world’s number one business coaching firm. For more about the Business Excellence Forum and Awards, please visit http://www.thebusinessexcellenceforums.com/

Renters Warehouse is one of the largest and most awarded residential property management companies in the U.S., managing more than 18,000 homes for over 13,000 investors across the country, and about $3 billion worth of residential real estate.

Visit http://www.renterswarehouse.com to find out more about our signature Free Home Rental Price Analysis, Free 18-month Tenant Warranty, and low, flat rate 24/7 Property Management starting at $99 a month.

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 18,000+ residential homes over 35 markets and 20 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America seven consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.