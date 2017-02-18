ISA International Sign Expo 2017 Launches Lineup of Educational Events

In all, more than three dozen educational sessions offer insight into topics like digital signs, print, and sessions on operating, marketing, running and protecting business. Educational sessions take place during ISA International Sign Expo 2017, held April 19-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 200,000-square-foot tradeshow floor is open April 20-22.

Two Game Changer sessions, designed to spark truly innovative ideas, will be highlighted. Topics for the Game Changers sessions are:



“Surprising Lessons From 100 Days of Rejection.” Jia Jiang, entrepreneur and author, will explore how to turn rejection into progress. He believes successful leaders can turn rejection into enterprise, insult into ambition, and regret into courage.

“The One and The Nine: Building Teams & Organizations That Win.” Jake Wood, co-founder and president, Team Rubicon, considers how organizations can rethink what they know about leadership, change management and risk. Walk away with a framework for becoming a better leader and building more agile organizations.

Education sessions can be purchased as single-event tickets or in packages. The packages include a daily package, an all-access “genius” pass and company packages, which allow all registered members from the same company to attend an unlimited number of educational sessions.

In addition, a number of free educational events will occur on the tradeshow floor in the Lounge & Learn area. These sessions are free with tradeshow admission.

Registration for ISA International Sign Expo 2017 is open at http://www.signexpo.org. Educational discounts continue through March 22.

The International Sign Association (ISA) represents manufacturers, suppliers, and users of on-premise signs and sign products from the United States and 60 countries around the world. ISA and its Affiliated Associations work to support, promote, and improve the worldwide sign and visual communications industry, which employs more than 200,000 American workers and has an economic impact of $37.5 billion.