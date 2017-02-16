It is so important that we recognize our long term care professionals, as they are the backbone of our healthcare system and incredible caregivers for our loved ones.

Skilled nursing and assisted living professionals from across the state will be honored for their hard work and dedication to caring for Hoosiers at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, February 21. State Representative Karlee Macer of Speedway will read a special resolution recognizing the daily efforts of staff in senior care communities.

The celebration will cap off Long Term Care Professionals Day at the Indiana Statehouse, an annual event hosted by the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL), LeadingAge Indiana, Hoosier Owners and Providers for the Elderly (HOPE), and the Indiana Assisted Living Association (INALA).

“This is a special honor for our members and the thousands of direct care workers in centers statewide,” said IHCA/INCAL President Zach Cattell. “Nurses, certified nursing assistants and others play a vital role in caring for our sick and elderly population but so rarely receive the recognition they deserve.”

Nurses and CNAs from local skilled nursing facilities will join Representative Macer on the House floor during the reading of the resolution. Long term care facilities rank as the ninth largest employer in the state.

“It is so important that we recognize our long term care professionals, as they are the backbone of our healthcare system and incredible caregivers for our loved ones,” said Macer. “They didn’t choose this profession for money or praise, two things they deserve more of, but because their compassionate hearts called them to serve those in need of their help. Their dedication is unmatched and our gratitude for their work cannot be overstated.”

The need to attract more workers to the skilled nursing and assisted living profession is greater than ever before. Staffing shortages pose a significant challenge for Indiana and other states across the country. IHCA/INCAL recently launched carefortheaging.org, the first website to offer comprehensive information on skilled nursing and assisted living careers in Indiana. The site also links individuals seeking educational opportunities, internships or job placements with facilities looking to fill those roles.

About IHCA/INCAL

The Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL) is Indiana’s largest trade association and advocate representing proprietary, not-for-profit and hospital-based skilled nursing, assisted living and senior independent living communities. Founded in 1958 as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to quality long term care, IHCA/INCAL's more than 350 member facilities care for more than 25,000 of Indiana's citizens in addition to providing rehabilitation services and other short-term care for many more. IHCA/INCAL members provide services to some of the most vulnerable Hoosiers, including geriatric, disabled, chronically ill and developmentally disabled individuals, the majority of whom are low-income Medicaid recipients.