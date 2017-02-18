GoGo Party Bus Presents Taste & Sip Prom Fundraiser

GoGo Party Bus is hosting its third annual prom fundraiser, Sunday February 26, 2017 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., at the Red Brick Brewery in Atlanta, GA. Guests will enjoy a guided tour, cooking demonstration and live entertainment. They will also have a chance to win door prizes or exclusive items from a silent auction. Chef Mark Davis will curate a food tasting paired with Red Brick Beers. This event will help over 75 prom attendees experience a memorable milestone as young adults.

“It’s mainly about company citizenship. Prom is our biggest season of the year. I decided to give back to those kids; to the community. It’s really expensive to go to prom, so I decided to give back to those kids who can’t afford it,” says GoGo Party Bus owner, Lenesia Cooper.

Along with their ticket price, guests are asked to donate gently-used prom dresses and tuxedos. There is a special request for plus size prom dresses. The growing list of sponsors includes Portrait On A Plate Catering, Beauty Marked, Chanel E. Martin, Hoo Hoo Liners, and RIOUS Photography. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foster Care Support Foundation and Becca’s Closet, a non-profit organization for free prom dresses. Deserving teens will receive their attire during the Foster Care Support Foundation’s Prom Palooza.

GoGo Party Bus is dedicated to providing the highest standard of safety possible to its riders. The company is proud to be part of the nation-wide Prom Promise program, a safety campaign which encourages teens to make a pledge promising not to use alcohol or illegal substances, especially on prom night.

About GoGo Party Bus

GoGo Party Bus provides premiere transportation services for all occasions. Launched in 2011, it features a range of vehicles including party and limo buses seating anywhere from 16-29 passengers. Each one is equipped with TVs, strobe lights, music, karaoke machines and iPad media centers with photo booths. GoGo prides itself on providing every customer with a safe ride, courteous and professional drivers, excellent customer service and stress-free planning for large groups. For more information visit, http://www.gogopartybus.com/

