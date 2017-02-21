Estate Planning Attorneys Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. announced today that both Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo were named to the Super Lawyers of Georgia 2017 List. No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected to receive this honor.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third party research. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is pleased to, once again, have both Richard and Loraine named to the Super Lawyers of Georgia 2017. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.