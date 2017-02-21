University of Northern Iowa accepts the $1 million check for the first chaired professorship in accounting. This [professorship] will enable us to grow our legacy as the go-to business college for future accounting professionals.

RSM, a world leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services to entrepreneurial growth-focused organizations, raised $1 million to create the first RSM Chaired Professorship at the University of Northern Iowa's College of Business Administration.

The professorship will be within UNIBusiness' Department of Accounting and will enable the university to continue to attract and recruit high-quality educators.

"For years, RSM US has positively impacted the lives of UNIBusiness students with financial support and a desire to build better business leaders," said Leslie K. Wilson, dean of the College of Business Administration. "This [professorship] will enable us to grow our legacy as the go-to business college for future accounting professionals. The additional resources and expertise made available to us through this endowed chair will allow us to expand our reach, enhance our program and let us compete on a national level. We are grateful to RSM employees, the RSM Foundation and their partners for their dedication to our program."

"Stewardship is one of RSM's core values," said Doug Opheim, chief financial officer with RSM and chairman of the board for the RSM US Foundation. "We are so pleased to support UNI, the accounting profession and the Cedar Falls community with this $1 million chaired professorship, made possible by contributions from partners, principals and employees who are UNI alumni along with a match from the RSM US Foundation."

UNI accounting graduates are in high demand due to the rigorous and relevant education, professional development opportunities outside the classroom and the CPA preparation they receive on campus. UNI has been in the top two schools in terms of the number of graduates RSM hires in its Central Region for the last five years.

The RSM Chaired Professorship is the fourth Chaired Professorship within UNI's College of Business Administration, but it is the first for the accounting department. Other professorships include the David W. Wilson Chair in Business Ethics, the Bradford Chair in International Business and the T. Wayne Davis Chair in Entrepreneurship.