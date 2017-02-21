TrialCard was chosen as one of the inaugural winners of the Triangle Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Award. Awardees represent 21 companies throughout the Raleigh-Durham area, and the awards were given based on impact of charitable initiatives on the local community. In recent years TrialCard has established a Corporate Philanthropy and Donation Committee to oversee charitable initiatives, and in 2016 the company supported over 30 different local and national fundraising events. Each initiative that TrialCard supports stems from an employee being directly involved in the cause.

"We're are extremely fortunate to be in a position where we can help patients afford their medications. We are even more honored that the character of our employees is to give back to the community beyond the workplace. Their selflessness and generosity is the true reason that we won this award," said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck, who accepted the award on behalf of the company. TrialCard employees were personally involved in and present at one hundred percent of the causes the company supported. Some notable foundations that TrialCard has supported over the years include: Relay for Life (over a decade), Movember Foundation for Men's Health (over six years), PLM Families Together (over four years), YMCA (over three years), the Rotary Club of Morrisville, NC (over three years), Tunnel to Towers 5K (three years), the Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake Counties (over two years), Alzheimer's Association (over two years), and National Multiple Sclerosis Society (two years).

Award winners will be honored at a dinner celebration on March 21, 2017 at Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides product access, medication adherence, and patient support services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has become the largest provider of patient access programs in the industry, connecting patients with over $1.7 billion in annualized branded drug savings. In 2016 the company established TC Market Access as its dedicated HUB services division. TrialCard holds nine U.S. patents related to the processing and marketing of patient access programs. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit http://www.trialcard.com